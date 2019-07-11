New Bedford man charged with heroin distribution

A New Bedford man was charged with distributing heroin in federal court in Boston, the US attorney for Massachusetts said in a statement Thursday.

Ramon Serrano, 41, was allegedly found in possession of over 100 grams of heroin sometime around February 20, officials said.

Serrano was charged with possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin. He is in state custody and will be arraigned in federal court in Boston on July 23, officials said.