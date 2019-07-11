North Adams man faces charges in connection with brutal assault of wife
A North Adams man was charged with assault with intent to murder his wife, the Berkshire district attorney said in a statement Thursday.
Michael A. Cook Sr., 42, was charged with assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and assault and battery on a family or household member, officials said.
Cook’s wife was being treated for life-threatening injuries at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, officials said.
Cook was arraigned in Northern Berkshire County District Court Thursday afternoon and is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for July 17, officials said.
