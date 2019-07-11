scorecardresearch

North Adams man faces charges in connection with brutal assault of wife

By Sofia Saric Globe Correspondent,July 11, 2019, 2 hours ago

A North Adams man was charged with assault with intent to murder his wife, the Berkshire district attorney said in a statement Thursday.

Michael A. Cook Sr., 42, was charged with assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and assault and battery on a family or household member, officials said.

Cook’s wife was being treated for life-threatening injuries at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, officials said.

Cook was arraigned in Northern Berkshire County District Court Thursday afternoon and is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for July 17, officials said.

Advertisement

Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.