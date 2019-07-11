Police continuing to seek info about woman pulled from Charles River

State Police Thursday released an image of what may be a tattoo of a Virgo horoscope sign found on the body of the young woman who was pulled from the Charles River Wednesday morning.

The probe into the woman’s death is ongoing, and a medical examiner performed an autopsy on Thursday, with some results from that examination still pending, according to authorities.

Officials are continuing to seek the public’s help in identifying the victim, who was described as a black woman believed to be between the ages of 18 and 25.