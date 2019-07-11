Police continuing to seek info about woman pulled from Charles River
State Police Thursday released an image of what may be a tattoo of a Virgo horoscope sign found on the body of the young woman who was pulled from the Charles River Wednesday morning.
The probe into the woman’s death is ongoing, and a medical examiner performed an autopsy on Thursday, with some results from that examination still pending, according to authorities.
Officials are continuing to seek the public’s help in identifying the victim, who was described as a black woman believed to be between the ages of 18 and 25.
The image released Thursday evening shows a tattoo on the victim’s rear left hip which maybe a symbol for the Virgo horoscope sign.
The victim stood about 5-feet-5 inches in height and weighed about 120 pounds. She was clothed when she was found. Her body was pulled from the stretch of river between the Longfellow and Massachusetts Avenue bridges shortly after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call State Police detectives at 617-727-8817.
