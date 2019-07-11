6 sea turtles released at West Dennis Beach after months of recovery from hypothermia

Six rescued and rehabilitated sea turtles were released Wednesday morning at a Cape Cod beach, the New England Aquarium said in a statement.

The aquarium rescued the six turtles suffering from hypothermia last fall from various Cape Cod beaches, the statement said. The two loggerheads and four Kemp’s ridley turtles, the world’s most endangered sea turtle species, were released at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at West Dennis Beach in Dennis.

The aquarium has released about 300 endangered and threatened sea turtles since November, the statement said. These six turtles are some of the last the aquarium released because they suffered from serious medical conditions. The aquarium is tracking the two loggerheads as they swim away from Cape Cod, the statement said.