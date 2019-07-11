Single-engine Cessna safely makes emergency landing at Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod

A pilot and a student pilot flying in a single-engine plane were forced to make an emergency landing Wednesday night at US Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod in Buzzards Bay, according to an official there.

At 10:17 p.m., personnel in the airfield tower were notified that a Cessna 172 carrying two people was having issues in flight, Coast Guard Lieutenant Billy Martin said Thursday.

The plane landed safely at the airfield at 10:52 p.m., with no significant injuries to either person aboard, Martin said.