Single-engine Cessna safely makes emergency landing at Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod
A pilot and a student pilot flying in a single-engine plane were forced to make an emergency landing Wednesday night at US Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod in Buzzards Bay, according to an official there.
At 10:17 p.m., personnel in the airfield tower were notified that a Cessna 172 carrying two people was having issues in flight, Coast Guard Lieutenant Billy Martin said Thursday.
The plane landed safely at the airfield at 10:52 p.m., with no significant injuries to either person aboard, Martin said.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident and was on site inspecting the plane Thursday morning, Martin said.
“We’re just trying to figure out what might have caused the emergency landing,” he said.
