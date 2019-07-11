This day in history

Birthdays: Movie director Monte Hellman is 90. Bill Cosby, a comedian who was convicted in a sex abuse case, is 82. Fleetwood Mac singer Christine McVie is 76. Actress Denise Nicholas is 75. Fitness guru Richard Simmons is 71. Actress Cheryl Ladd is 68. Olympic gold medal figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi is 48. Actress Anna Friel is 43. Actress Alison Wright is 43. Senator Kyrsten Sinema, Democrat of Arizona, is 43. Golfer Inbee Park is 31. Actress Rachel Brosnahan is 29. Actor Erik Per Sullivan is 28. Olympic gold medal gymnast Jordyn Wieber is 24. Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafazi is 22.

Today is Friday, July 12, the 193rd day of 2019. There are 172 days left in the year.

Advertisement

In 1817, author and naturalist Henry David Thoreau was born in Concord.

In 1862, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln signed a bill authorizing the Army Medal of Honor.

In 1909, the House of Representatives joined the Senate in passing the 16th Amendment to the Constitution, allowing for a federal income tax, and submitted it to the states. (It was declared ratified in February 1913.)

In 1960, the Etch A Sketch Magic Screen drawing toy, invented by French electrician Andre Cassagnes, was first produced by the Ohio Art Co.

In 1962, The Rolling Stones played their first-ever gig at The Marquee in London.

In 1967, rioting erupted in Newark, N.J., over the police beating of a black taxi driver; 26 people were killed in the five days of violence that followed.

In 1984, Democratic presidential candidate Walter F. Mondale announced his choice of Representative Geraldine A. Ferraro of New York to be his running-mate; Ferraro was the first woman to run for vice president on a major-party ticket.

In 2014, Afghanistan’s two rival candidates reached a breakthrough agreement brokered by US Secretary of State John Kerry to allow a complete audit of their contested presidential election. (Former finance minister Ashraf Ghani emerged the winner over former foreign minister Abdullah Abdullah.)

Advertisement

Last year, after an emergency gathering of NATO leaders held to address his criticisms, President Trump said the US commitment to the alliance ‘‘remains very strong,’’ despite reports that he had threatened to pull out in a dispute over defense spending. Syria’s government raised its flag over the southern city of Daraa, the cradle of the 2011 uprising against President Bashar Assad, after rebels in the city surrendered.