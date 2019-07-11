Want a low license plate number like ‘B1’? The RMV is holding a lottery soon

Some of the numbers available include “B1,” “2Y,” “N1,” “7G,” “1997,” and “3000.”

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles has released a list of 231 available combinations in this year’s low plate lottery , in which applicants will randomly be chosen and awarded a new license plate number.

Here’s your chance to have fewer letters and numbers on your car plates than most people.

All entrants in the lottery must apply by Aug. 23; the date of the drawing has yet to be determined, but the winners must be announced by Sept. 15 by law.

To be eligible, applicants must be a Massachusetts resident with a currently active, registered, and insured passenger vehicle. Companies, as well as MassDOT employees and their immediate family, are not eligible to enter. Only one entry per applicant is allowed.

One other thing to note: Even if you’re eyeing a specific number from the list, requests will not be honored, according to the RMV.

“Plates will be awarded in the order in which they are listed on the ‘Available Plates for the RMV 2019 Plate Lottery’ list,” officials said.

The list release comes as the RMV faces an in-house reckoning after a Massachusetts driver was involved in a New Hampshire crash that killed seven motorcyclists.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, a 23-year-old West Springfield truck driver, faces seven counts of negligent homicide in the crash. He has a history of driving arrests and allegedly collided head-on with the motorcyclists after crossing the center line on Route 2 in Randolph, N.H.

The RMV found that it should have terminated Zhukovskyy’s Massachusetts commercial driver’s license but failed to act on a notification from Connecticut after he was arrested there and charged with drunken driving six weeks beforehand.

The RMV head, Erin Deveney, resigned following the revelations, and a subsequent review has led to hundreds of driver’s license suspensions.

Previous Globe coverage was used in this report.