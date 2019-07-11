Woman allegedly assaulted at Myles Standish State Forest campground in Plymouth
State Police are investigating after a woman was allegedly assaulted Thursday afternoon at the Myles Standish State Forest campground in Plymouth, according to a department spokesman.
A call reporting the attack came in just before 5:30 p.m., according to Dave Procopio, the State Police spokesman.
The woman was taken to a hospital, Procopio said, and a suspect has been identified.
No further information was immediately available Thursday morning.
