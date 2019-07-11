Woman arrested in Littleton in assault with hammer and spray bottle of bleach
A Newton woman was arrested Wednesday in Littleton on charges of hitting another woman with a hammer and spraying her with bleach, police said in a statement.
Asia Dotten-Jiles, 22, was charged with attempted murder and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, Littleton police said.
Police responded to a report of an assault at 26 Green Needles Rd. at around 6 p.m. Police determined that Dotten-Jiles confronted the victim, who was visiting the resident of the cottage behind 26 Green Needles Rd., and made verbal threats as the victim was going to dinner at a nearby home. When the victim returned, Dotten-Jiles allegedly confronted her again, this time with a hammer and a spray bottle filled with bleach, police said.
Advertisement
Dotten-Jiles threw the hammer, striking the victim in the shoulder and head, and then sprayed her with bleach. The victim used a can of pepper spray she was carrying, causing Dotten-Jiles to go inside the residence at 26 Green Needles Rd., police said.
The victim received minor injuries and was transported to Nashoba Valley Medical Center, police said.
Dotten-Jiles was previously wanted on a warrant from Quincy District Court for resisting arrest and a warrant from the US District Court in Boston for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, police said. She is scheduled to appear in court Thursday in Ayer District Court.
Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.