Workers revive girl who fell into pool at Yarmouth hotel
Hotel workers revived a little girl who fell into a pool at Yarmouth Resort Thursday night, a hotel official said.
The girl fell into the pool at the hotel located at 343 Main St. in West Yarmouth around 7:30 p.m., Deon Shirley, a front desk clerk at Yarmouth Resort said.
Hotel staff provided CPR and the girl was breathing, she said.
Yarmouth fire dispatcher Chris Ruell confirmed that the child was breathing and has been taken to Cape Cod Hospital.
A dispatcher for the Yarmouth Yarmouth police said they could not provide any information about the incident.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
