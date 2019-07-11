50-year-old Dennis Port woman suffers serious injuries when truck backs up and drags her

Dennis police received a 911 call just past 4:45 p.m. reporting that someone had been hit in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven at 964 Route 28, according to a statement from Dennis police Lieutenant Peter Benson.

A 50-year-old Dennis Port woman suffered serious injuries Wednesday afternoon when she was struck by a truck backing up in Dennis, according to local police.

The pedestrian, who was not identified, was walking through the convenience store’s parking lot when a 54-year-old Mattapoisett man driving a 2007 International Harvester truck struck her while backing up and knocked her to the ground, the initial investigation has shown, according to Benson.

A Dennis fire department release stated, “The victim was dragged under the truck a short ways before the truck came to a stop.”

The victim was taken to Barnstable Municipal Airport and flown by helicopter to a medical facility in Boston, Benson said. She was in stable condition when medical personnel last updated police, he said.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcements Council’s Crash Reconstruction Team and the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement Section, with assistance from the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office, he said.

