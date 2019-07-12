Boston EMS supervisor allegedly attacked by woman during medical aid call in South Boston

The incident occurred around 4:25 p.m., when “Troopers Paul Conneely and Derek Tronca were conducting a traffic stop on Preble Circle in South Boston,” State Police said in a statement. “Simultaneously, Boston Fire and Boston EMS were responding to a medical aid call for an unconscious woman at 313 Old Colony Ave., which abuts the rotary.”

A Boston EMS supervisor was attacked Thursday in South Boston during a medical call for an unconscious person, one day after an EMT with the agency was stabbed several times in her ambulance, officials said.

According to State Police, troopers heard a man yelling “get back” and heard more shouting in response. The troopers then spotted Taylor “trying to push past a Boston EMS supervisor so she could enter 313 Old Colony Ave,” the statement said. “The EMS supervisor was attempting to keep her out so the medical response to the unresponsive woman could continue uninterrupted.”

Taylor, the release said, “pushed the EMS supervisor and began flailing her arms, striking him in the head and upper body. The supervisor attempted to push her away in self-defense, but she continued her assault unabated, and the two ended up struggling in traffic on Old Colony Avenue at Preble Circle.”

Bystanders were no help.

“While this was occurring, several people on the sidewalk were filming the assault on their cell phones, but none of them attempted to help the EMS supervisor,” the statement said. “The Troopers rushed to the site of the ongoing assault and ordered TAYLOR to stop the assault. When she did not immediately comply, Trooper Tronca pushed her away from the EMS supervisor and Trooper Conneely placed her in handcuffs while TAYLOR relentlessly tried to resist arrest.”

She kept up the struggle even after she was cuffed, officials said.

According to the release, she “refused to let herself peacefully be placed into the back of a cruiser, and continued to struggle. Once the Troopers got her inside the cruiser and closed the door, she continued to slam against the glass and violently kick the door panel.”

She was arrested on charges of assault on ambulance personnel, assault and battery on a person age 60 or older, assault and battery, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and disturbing the peace, authorities said.

At the time of her arrest, troopers said, Taylor was “the subject of a Boston Municipal Court warrant charging her with larceny over $1,200 and destruction of property under $1,200, and she was charged on the warrant as well.”

The incident in South Boston came just a couple hours after Julie Tejeda, 31, was ordered held without bail for allegedly stabbing a Boston EMS EMT multiple times as Tejeda rode in an ambulance Wednesday.

The wounded paramedic was released from the hospital Thursday evening.

Taylor is expected to be arraigned Friday in South Boston Municipal Court.

