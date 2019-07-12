Boston EMT wounded in stabbing was in ‘pretty good spirits’ as she left hospital, official says

It’s not clear how long her recovery will take, Hooley said, adding that members of the public have provided an outpouring of support to his agency since the brazen attack. He said strangers have approached uniformed paramedics to say “Jeez, that’s awful what happened to one of your co-workers. Thank you guys for what you do.”

Boston EMS Chief James Hooley said by phone that the wounded EMT, whom authorities haven’t named, was “dying to get home, to try to get some sort of normalcy” and has follow-up medical appointments scheduled in the coming weeks.

The 14-year Boston EMS veteran who was stabbed repeatedly in her ambulance Wednesday appeared to be in “pretty good spirits” as she left Mass. General on Thursday evening, but she’s still “hurting from several different sides,” her chief said Friday.

Advertisement

“Random people on the street have stopped us to say things like this,” Hooley said. “We do appreciate that.”

Hooley’s comments came one day after the EMT’s alleged attacker, Julie Tejeda, 31, was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of assault with intent to murder, assault on a public employee, and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous chemical.

She was ordered held without bail pending a mental health evaluation, and a not guilty plea was entered on her behalf.

Tejeda was also questioned by law enforcement the day before the attack regarding a hoax bomb threat at multiple airports, a State Police spokesman said.

A prosecutor told the court that “the victim, an on-duty EMT, was rendering assistance to the defendant at approximately 4:00 p.m. [Wednesday] when the defendant allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times,” said Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office. “Prosecutors said that the defendant then used pepper spray to further assault the stabbing victim and a second EMT who was driving the emergency vehicle and came to her aid.

Advertisement

Rollins’s office said the “stabbing victim was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery. The second victim was also treated and ultimately released.”

The EMT who underwent emergency surgery was released from the hospital Thursday evening, officials said.

Boston EMS said the more seriously injured EMT “was released from Massachusetts General Hospital this evening and will continue her recovery at home. Boston EMS will not be publicly identifying either of the EMTs involved in this incident at this time. We ask for continued respect for their privacy and the privacy of their families.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.