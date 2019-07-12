Flash floods hit region as storms move through

The Plymouth area received about 5 inches of rain, the weather service said, with 5.69 inches reported inside Plymouth, 4.35 inches in Carver, and 4.20 inches in Duxbury.

In southeastern Plymouth County, there had been several reports of roads closed or washed out before a Flash Flood Warning ended at 8:15 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy rains that deluged parts of Southeastern Massachusetts and Central New Hampshire on Thursday night were diminishing by Friday morning, as the storm began to move out of the region, leaving behind flooding in some areas.

At the Plymouth Airport, 5.32 inches fell in just six hours, the weather service said.

A Plymouth resident who declined to give her name said she had witnessed heavy rains in the town overnight.

“It’s been raining since 4 o’clock in the morning,” she said. “It stopped on and off and it’s not raining now, but it was torrential on and off. It would rain for half an hour, stop for 15 to 20 minutes or longer and then start again.”

Another Plymouth resident said his drains had overflowed.

In the 7 a.m. hour, Doppler radar showed heavy rain was continuing to move through the area but that rates were beginning to diminish as the rains shifted eastward.

At that time, heavy rains of up to 1 inch per hour were falling on Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard, potentially causing minor flooding in areas of poor drainage.

The weather service cautioned that excessive runoff from the rains was expected to cause flooding of streams and small creaks, as well as roadways, underpasses, urban areas, and other drainage spots and low-lying areas.

“A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring,” the weather service said. “If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property.”

In New Hampshire, the weather service extended a Flash Flood Warning for the communities of Plymouth, Canaan, and Dorchester that had been set to end at 11:30 p.m. Thursday until 5:30 a.m. Friday.

In Groton, N.H., the water level of the Cockermouth River rose from 4 feet at 8 p.m. Thursday to nearly 12 feet at 9:15 p.m.

Rain was heaviest in the western White Mountains, along the northwest side of Lake Winnipesaukee, according to Derek Schroeter, a meteorologist with the weather service.

Flooding in New Hampshire was mostly concentrated in Grafton County, where it was reported in the communities of Ashland, Plymouth, Hebron, Groton, and Rumney, Schroeter said.

Significant flash floods hit New Hampshire about 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, when 2 - 4 inches of rain fell on areas that had already received 1 - 2 inches earlier in the evening, Schroeter said.

Ashland had the highest rainfall total in the area, Schroeter said, with 6.69 inches of accumulation, while Plymouth had 4.78 inches reported and even Nashua, near the state’s southern border with Massachusettts, had 2.54 inches reported.

There were also heavy rains along Maine’s midcoast region, where Wiscasset recorded 2.29 inches of accumulation, Schroeter said. On Friday morning, the storms were moving on toward Downeast Maine, he said, though a front swinging through the area late Friday afternoon could bring less significant showers and thunderstorms before the region dries out in time for Saturday.

Globe correspondent Alyssa Lukpat contributed to this report. Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.