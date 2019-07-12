A 3-foot-long iguana was hanging out in the bushes — and the right person happened to drive by

But as the light turned green, she saw the men walking away and realized that the iguana was not theirs.

Michelle Polin, an employee at the Animal Rescue League of Boston, said she was stopped at a nearby red light and initially thought that she saw iguana owners taking photos of their pet in a natural setting.

Just before dinnertime Sunday, Alfred the iguana was soaking up the last of the sun’s rays. The reptile, about a meter from head to tail, was perched amid short bushes outside a self-storage facility in Quincy.

Polin turned around, got out of her car, and approached Alfred, not knowing if he was real until he blinked and turned his head.

She and her boyfriend put him in the back seat, where Alfred perked up, “roamed around,” and attempted to get into the front seat as they all drove together to the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

Now he’s a “fan favorite” among staff, she said.

“He likes to hang out in the grass and nibble on it,” Polin said of the scaly animal with brilliant brown, orange, and green hues. “He’s very friendly.”

Mike DeFina, a spokesman for the Animal Rescue League of Boston, said he was surprised that Polin had found an iguana, but he was not surprised that she had rescued it on her free time because she cares about animals.

The last time the shelter hosted an iguana was three years ago. “We’ve certainly had reptiles — everything from bearded dragons to snakes,” DeFina said.

The shelter planned to place the Lesser Antillean iguana up for adoption if it couldn’t find his owner in a week.

“It’s likely one of two scenarios,” DeFina said early Friday afternoon. “Either it escaped where it was living, or somebody bought it as a pet when it was smaller and either lost interest or it grew too big for them to care for.”

It turned out that the former was true. The owners contacted the shelter later Friday afternoon. It was not the first time Alfred had escaped, the owners said, according to Polin. Previously, he had returned on his own.

The woman who called explained that her boyfriend lived next door to the storage facility.

While Polin said she would miss seeing Alfred, she was thrilled for his owners.

“They’re super-excited that he was found, so that’s definitely the ending we like to see,” Polin said.