Here’s what you need to know about the Boston Pizza Festival happening this weekend

When and where?

Here’s what you need to know.

The third annual Boston Pizza Festival returns to City Hall Plaza Saturday and Sunday, offering up chewy, crispy, savory (and even sweet) pies from 30 pizzerias from across the Northeast and all the way from Naples, Italy.

The festival runs from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 13-14, at City Hall Plaza. An all-you-can-eat hour, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., is open to attendees both days with the purchase of a VIP ticket. The event takes place rain or shine.

How much does it cost?

Single day tickets are on sale for $15 at the festival’s website. VIP tickets cost $50, but get you into that all-you-can-eat hour before the festival opens to the public.

Once inside, slices can be purchased starting at $2 a slice. Alcoholic beverages can be purchased at the Pizza Festival with proper ID.

Who are the vendors?

Vendors from New England include Regina Pizzeria, Cafe Quattro, Sal’s Pizza, Pasta Beach, Fioritaly, Cucchiello Bakery, Wicked Cheesy, Florina Pizzeria & Paninoteca, Rina’s Pizzeria & Cafe, Parziale’s Bakery, La Famiglia Fornaciari, Casa Mia, Le 5 Stagioni, Tammy’s Pizza Cones, Bertucci’s, The Nutella Pizza Stand, Pompeii Pizza, Pheonix Rising Pizza, The White Bull Tavern, MidiCi Neapolitan Pizza + Bar, Upper Crust Pizzeria, and Union Park Pizza.

Vendors from the rest of the Northeast include The Jersey Pizza Boys and Cipolla Rossa.

Vendors from Naples include Bocconcino, Da Peppe e Figli, and Starita a Materdei.

What kind of pizza will there be?

At the pizza festival, you can purchase traditional triangle and square slices or you can opt for something unexpected, like a cone shaped pizza from Tammy’s Pizza Cones.

Montanara pizza, originally from Naples, will be available at the festival as well. The crust of montanara pizza is first fried, then covered in marinara sauce and mozzarella and baked.

Le 5 Stagioni will offer gluten-free pizza and the Nutella Pizza Stand will offer sweet slices, subbing Nutella for marinara sauce topped with fruit and other toppings.

Michael Testa, who along with his younger brother Nicholas comprise the viral sensation known as the Jersey Pizza Boys, performed during the festival in 2017. (Nicholas Pfosi for The Boston Globe)

What else is happening?

In addition to eating pizza for hours on end, festival attendees can enjoy live cooking demonstrations, pizza-acrobatic performances from Jersey Boys, and the presentation of the “People’s Choice Award for Best Pizza.”

What you can’t bring

• Bags, backpacks or briefcases

• Food and/or beverages

• Alcoholic beverages, drugs or other illegal substances

• Laptop computers and/or tablets

• Drones

• Weapons/chains of any kind including pocket or utility knives

• Sticks or poles of any size

• Laser pointers or similar items

• Artificial noisemakers

• Large banners

• Inappropriate attire or signage

• Coolers

• Pets, with the exception of service animals

Smoking is also not allowed inside the festival area.

What you can bring

• Small clutch bags

• Diaper bags

• Strollers or baby seats

• Umbrellas

Abbi Matheson can be reached at abbi.matheson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @AbbiMatheson