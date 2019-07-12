House fire in Hyde Park displaces 14 residents

Firefighters responded to a fire at 20 Lincoln St. around 4:15 p.m., the department tweeted. It took about half an hour to put out the bulk of the flames, Alkins said.

A single-alarm fire at a two-family home in Hyde Park displaced 14 people Friday night, said Brian Alkins, spokesman for the Boston Fire Department.

The 2½-story building was occupied, and all residents were safely evacuated with no injuries.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but the fire investigation unit is currently on the scene, Alkins said.

