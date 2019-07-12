How a Cape Cod hotel employee helped save the life of a 6-year-old girl

Police said resort employee Domantas Kaitaitis, 19, started CPR on the girl, who was unconscious and not breathing.

At 8:30 p.m. police and firefighters responded to the Yarmouth Resort on Route 28 to assist after the girl was pulled out from the water by her brother and cousin, police said.

A Cape Cod hotel employee is credited with helping save the life of a 6-year-old girl who nearly drowned in an indoor swimming pool on Thursday night, according to the Yarmouth Police Department.

When Officer Christopher Marino arrived at the scene, he confirmed that the girl was breathing on her own. She was reported to be in good condition and was held overnight at Cape Cod Hospital for observation, police said.

Police said the 6-year-old girl and her family were visiting from France and none of them spoke English. Using interpreters, police learned that the adults in the family were outside cooking on a grill for approximately 10 minutes and had left the girl with her older brother and cousin, who were also swimming in the pool. They were swimming in the shallow end when they looked over and noticed the girl was under water, police said.

The girl’s brother and cousin — ages 13 and 14 — were able to pull her out of the water and Kaitaitis, who works for the resort, began to perform CPR, police said.

“Fortunately, within a short period of time the girl was revived and recovered,” Yarmouth police said in a statement. “The Yarmouth Police Department commends the quick and decisive actions of the teenagers and hotel employee Kaitaitis for helping to save the life of child.”

