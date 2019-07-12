Hyde Park man, 21, arrested after police find cocaine, pot and loaded gun during traffic stop

But here’s what we do know about his arrest:

In a statement, Boston police identified the suspect as Joel Skyers, 21. It wasn’t known if he had hired a lawyer.

A 21-year-old Hyde Park man is facing several charges after police allegedly found a loaded gun, cocaine, and weed in his possession during a traffic stop Thursday night, officials said.

“At about 7:32 PM on Thursday July 11, 2019, officers assigned to the District E-18 (Hyde Park) Drug Control Unit arrested [Skyers] ... on firearm and drug related charges during a traffic stop in the area of 1269 Hyde Park Avenue in Hyde Park,” police said in the statement.

Cops had stopped the vehicle as part of a drug probe, and their suspicions were allegedly confirmed.

“The officers had stopped a motor vehicle as part of a drug investigation when they recovered a loaded .38 caliber Colt revolver, three plastic bags of marijuana, two bags of cocaine, $680.00 in U.S. Currency and other evidence from inside a bag which had been in the suspect’s possession while he was a passenger inside the vehicle,” the release said.

Skyer’s scheduled to be arraigned Friday in West Roxbury Municipal Court.

Police say the charges include unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, distribution of Class D drugs and possession with intent to distribute Class B and D drugs.

