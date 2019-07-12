Man suffers life-threatening injuries following motor vehicle crash in Saugus
A pedestrian was seriously injured in a motor vehicle crash around Hamilton Street and Ella Street in Saugus, Saugus police said in a statement late Friday night.
Police responded to the area around 9:50 p.m, and located a 37-year-old Saugus man who had been hit by a motor vehicle, officials said.
He was transported via ambulance to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said.
The 60-year-old driver, of Melrose, remained on the scene and is cooperating with police, officials said.
The incident is under investigation, officials said.
Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.
