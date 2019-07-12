More than 1,600 Mass. drivers had licenses suspended after internal RMV review

Those numbers were an increase from last week, when the Globe reported that 876 drivers had their licenses suspended as part of the review.

In a memo Friday, state officials said that since the review began, the “number of actions taken totals 2,039 suspensions issued pertaining to 1,607 unique drivers.”

In addition, the memo said there is “no evidence that the RMV has (at least not for many years) had a consistent practice of sending out mail or electronic notification of violations or suspension actions to other states in ‘real time.’ (There are documented exceptions, including a period of time during which Massachusetts and New Hampshire exchanged electronic files in an attempt to ensure that both states’ records were up to date).”

The memo said officials have decided “that in the interest of safety the appropriate practice is to mail out notifications to other states whenever out-of-state, non-CDL drivers are suspended in Massachusetts. We are working with the ATLAS team to begin such a process as soon as is practicable. While such notices will be generated by the ATLAS software, for the time being the notices will be printed and mailed because there is currently no system in place for electronic sharing of information about non-CDL drivers among states.”

The RMV registrar, Erin Deveney, resigned late last month in the wake of the case against Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, who faces negligent homicide charges in connection to a New Hampshire crash that killed seven people on June 21. Massachusetts officials said they failed to act on a notification from Connecticut officials after Zhukovskyy was arrested there on suspicion of operating under the influence six weeks before the New Hampshire crash.

It was in reviewing Zhukovskyy’s case that officials uncovered the more sweeping, systemic problems. Officials have disclosed that at least since early last year, no one at the Registry had been tracking paper notifications sent by other states when a Massachusetts motorist is cited or charged there.

Instead, workers “simply sorted them into mail bins” and put them into a records room inside the Registry’s Quincy headquarters.

In Friday’s memo, state officials said they’re “continuing recruitment for a Deputy Registrar for Safety and the development of draft legislation to ensure that the privilege of holding a Commercial Driver’s License is granted only to those whose driving and criminal records indicate that they are capable of safely driving commercial vehicles.”

And, the memo said, the state has “begun a dialogue with the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) to better understand best practices for informing other states when actions are taken in Massachusetts that affect the license eligibility of non-CDL drivers from other states and will be implementing a policy change to mail notifications to the appropriate registry whenever Massachusetts suspends the driving privileges of non-CDL drivers from other states. (CDL notifications will continue to be handled through CDLIS.)”

