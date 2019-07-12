One person dead, one injured in Fitchburg shootings
One person died and one person was injured in two shooting incidents in Fitchburg Thursday night, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early.
Early told reporters at a press conference that the first shooting was reported at 9 p.m. on Blossom Street, which resulted in one fatality. Approximately 25 minutes later a second shooting was reported on Goddard Street, and one person suffered a minor injury in that incident, he said.
Both shootings are currently under investigation, he said.
Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.