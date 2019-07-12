Patriots linebacker Elandon Roberts to complain to Texas prosecutors about traffic stop

Roberts, 25, filed a citizen complaint 10 days after the incident with the Fort Bend County sheriff’s office. But the sheriff’s office deemed his complaint “not sustained,” records show. The traffic stop was first reported by USA Today.

Jennine Hovell-Cox, an attorney for Roberts, said in a telephone interview that she planned to file a “public integrity complaint” on her client’s behalf with the Fort Bend County, Texas, district attorney’s office.

New England Patriots linebacker Elandon Roberts planned to file a formal complaint with Texas prosecutors Friday, alleging mistreatment during a March 10 traffic stop that played out in his driveway in Richmond, Texas, his lawyer said.

Roberts wrote in his citizen complaint that a sheriff’s deputy “started following me” as he drove on Pitts Road in Richmond around 9:55 p.m. on March 10.

“I came onto . . . [a] stop sign and the officer was still following me,” Roberts wrote. “As I turn into my community of Pecan Grove the officer was still behind me, and then as I’m almost to the driveway of my home, he turned his light on me.”

At the time, Roberts wrote, “I did not know why I was getting pulled over. So I got out of my car with my hand[s] up. Then the officer told me to get back in the car and put my hands on the steering wheel. He told my wife [when she came outside] to get back in the house before he arrest[s] her.”

Roberts said he sat in his car for about 10 minutes without being informed what was going on. Then, he wrote, four more officers arrived, and the deputy who initially stopped him returned to his vehicle and informed him he was speeding.

“Which I wasn’t,” Roberts wrote, adding that the deputy “gave me a hard time for insurance.” He added that he felt “so harassed I couldn’t even remember where my insurance paper was in my car. [B]ut why wouldn’t I have insurance on [a Porsche]? That doesn’t make any sense.”

Roberts and his wife, he wrote, were “embarrassed and harassed in our own community and in front of our home where we are supposed to feel safe.”

Video footage of the traffic stop posted to USA Today’s website shows Roberts slowly exiting his vehicle in his driveway as the deputy says, “Get back in the car. Get back in the car.”

His hands raised, Roberts says, “This is my house,” and the deputy again tells him to “get in the car, right now.” As Roberts sits back down in the vehicle, the deputy says, “Shut the door. Put the hands on the steering wheel, and roll down the window. Do it now.”

The deputy can later be heard telling a dispatcher, “I haven’t even begun the traffic stop. He got, the big black man, when he got out of the car I told him to get back in. He wouldn’t comply. I had to yell at him pretty hard.”

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said authorities would address the matter during a Friday afternoon press conference.

“Had my client not maintained his composure during that stop, it could have taken another turn,” Hovell-Cox said, adding that Roberts’s citation for speeding was quickly dropped.

Fort Bend District Attorney Brian M. Middleton’s office said Friday in a statement that in response to Hovell-Cox’s request for an investigation into the stop, Middleton had directed her to contact the sheriff’s internal affairs division.

“The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office personnel answer to the elected Sheriff, and their disciplinary measures are wholly within his authority and that of his command staff,” Middleton said in the statement.

His office also said that if Roberts “files a formal criminal complaint, the matter will be referred to the Texas Rangers for an independent investigation.”

The district attorney also discussed the protocol for reviewing such cases.

“This is the normal process to provide an unbiased and independent investigation when it involves a member of the law enforcement community,” Middleton said. “We will consider the Ranger’s recommendation if, and when, any investigation concludes, but it is premature and improper for me to speculate on that at this time.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.