Saint Jude’s School in Waltham is closing because of growing debt and low enrollment

In the letter e-mailed Thursday, principal Jane O’Connor and Father Adrian Milik said the parish was no longer able to support the school, which has seen its enrollment shrink, without putting the parish itself at financial risk. The Archdiocese of Boston also did not have the funds to subsidize the school.

“The disappointment and loss that we all feel is hard to put into words,” the letter stated. “The strong ties and great commitment that you have made to this school community make this decision very painful.”

Saint Jude’s School in Waltham is closing after 50 years because of financial constraints, school officials said in an emotional letter sent to parents this week.

The projected enrollment for the upcoming school year was only 80. That was down from 109 in 2018 and 130 in 2014, said Terrence Donilon, spokesman for the Archdiocese of Boston.

“There’s been a decline in enrollment in many Catholic schools,” O’Connor said in a telephone interview. “In this area, there’s state-of-the-art public schools that offer more in the way of after-school programming and things we can’t offer here because of the financing.”

Low enrollment and financial problems have plagued a number of Catholic schools in the area, leading to closures. Just over a month ago, Pope John XXIII High School in Everett announced it would close after falling into deep debt. In 2017, Milford Catholic Elementary School, Saint Clement School in Medford, and Saint Anthony School in Fitchburg all closed their doors.

O’Connor, who was hired in April, said she lived in the neighborhood of Saint Jude’s and the school had a big effect on the parish community.

“The thing I find unique is it’s a family,” she said. “The people here are connected to the church and the school, and they are very much connected to one another, so it makes it particularly difficult. The atmosphere and culture here is wonderful, and the kids do well.”

O’Connor described making the announcement to families as “shocking and hard,” and she said she had spent many sleepless nights worrying about the future of her students.

However, there has been overwhelming positive support from other Catholic schools in the area, she said. The morning after the announcement was made during a meeting with families Wednesday night, the phones were ringing off the hook with schools offering to help enroll students, O’Connor said. Two schools — Saint Columbkille in Brighton and Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Parish in Waltham — have already held open houses for Saint Jude’s students, she said.

In addition, Catholic schools will be asked to provide interview priority for Saint Jude’s faculty and staff affected by the closing, according to the letter sent to parents. A counselor will also be made available to families and staff so they can talk about their “thoughts and fears,” O’Connor said.

