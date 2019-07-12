Springfield man charged with attempted murder and kidnapping following police pursuit

A Springfield man has been charged with attempted murder and kidnapping following a high speed pursuit on the I-90 in Western Massachusetts, State Police said in a statement Friday night.

Tahj McCormick, 23, was stopped by a trooper at around 3 p.m. for a marked lanes violation. McCormick gave a false name to the trooper, and then fled in his vehicle at a high rate of speed, officials said.

A woman then exited the vehicle while it was traveling in the median, and she was dragged a short distance before breaking free, officials said.