Springfield man charged with attempted murder and kidnapping following police pursuit
A Springfield man has been charged with attempted murder and kidnapping following a high speed pursuit on the I-90 in Western Massachusetts, State Police said in a statement Friday night.
Tahj McCormick, 23, was stopped by a trooper at around 3 p.m. for a marked lanes violation. McCormick gave a false name to the trooper, and then fled in his vehicle at a high rate of speed, officials said.
A woman then exited the vehicle while it was traveling in the median, and she was dragged a short distance before breaking free, officials said.
A trooper tended to the injured woman while other troopers continued to pursue the vehicle eastbound. McCormick was riding on two flat tires at speeds exceeding 90 mph when he crashed into the guardrail at exit four in Westfield, officials said.
McCormick received 18 charges which include attempted murder, kidnapping, OUI drugs, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and resisting arrest, officials said.
McCormick was transported to Noble Hospital in Westfield for treatment of minor injuries. He was held without bail, and will be transported to the Ludlow House of Correction pending his arraignment in Chicopee District Court on Monday, officials said.
