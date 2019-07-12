State approves air-quality permit for Weymouth compressor station

The ruling “relies on an evidence and science-based evaluation of air quality and health impacts associated with the proposed project, takes into account all applicable state and federal requirements,” DEP spokesman Ed Coletta said in a statement.

The decision, issued by DEP Commissioner Martin Suuberg, calls for an air monitoring station to be built in the area to address residents’ pollution concerns, state officials said.

The state’s Department of Environmental Protection on Friday approved an air-quality permit for a proposed natural gas compressor station in Weymouth, a major victory for the contested energy project that opponents immediately vowed to challenge in court.

Opponents said they were outraged by the decision and called on Governor Charlie Baker to intervene.

“Permitting this dangerous and toxic facility next to neighborhoods where residents raise families, send their children to school, and build communities is deeply negligent,” said Susan Lees of Mothers Out Front, a climate activist group. “Governor Baker must show that he has the backbone to stand up to large energy corporations and intervene in this broken permitting process.”

Alice Arena, who directs the Fore River Residents Against the Compressor Station, said her group plans to file an appeal in federal court. She criticized state regulators for approving a project so close to a residential neighborhood, which is near the Fore River Bridge that links Weymouth and Quincy.

“We have no faith in the commissioner or the DEP in general,” she said.

In May, a DEP hearing officer chastised the agency for its late disclosure of air-quality results at a series of hearings. The results showed the presence of at least one carcinogen above the state’s allowable ambient level, raising questions about the validity of the permit process.

Enbridge, a Texas-based energy company, wants to build the compressor on four undeveloped acres as part of its Atlantic Bridge Project to expand natural gas pipeline capacity to New England and Canada. The company said the project will ease tight supplies of natural gas and will comply with environmental standards.

Weymouth officials have fought the plan, saying the area is already too industrial.

“We are extremely disappointed with the decision, but we are not surprised given how this process has been conducted thus far,” Weymouth Mayor Robert L. Hedlund said in a statement. “This entire process has demonstrated that our regulatory entities seem to be beholden to industry interests.”

Two other permits for the project — concerning wetlands and waterways – are under appeal, the DEP said.

On Thursday, nearly 30 state senators urged Suuberg to deny the permit, saying “the residents and communities of the Fore River Basin would bear exceptionally and disproportionately greater risks than existing communities with compressor stations.”

The proposed site is within a half mile of 930 homes, they wrote.

“Pipeline expansions in one community impact the climate change goals of the entire state and are counter to the clean energy policies that we have been promoting as a body,” the legislators wrote.

