State Police identify woman pulled from Charles River

State Police have identified a woman pulled from the Charles River on Wednesday as a 23-year-old resident of the Mission Hill neighborhood in Boston, officials said in a statement.

At this point, there are no signs of foul play. The woman’s name is not being released, officials said.

The body was identified one day after officials released an image of a tattoo that may be the astrological symbol for the Virgo horoscope sign found on the victim’s left hip, officials said.