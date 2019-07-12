State Police identify woman pulled from Charles River
State Police have identified a woman pulled from the Charles River on Wednesday as a 23-year-old resident of the Mission Hill neighborhood in Boston, officials said in a statement.
At this point, there are no signs of foul play. The woman’s name is not being released, officials said.
The body was identified one day after officials released an image of a tattoo that may be the astrological symbol for the Virgo horoscope sign found on the victim’s left hip, officials said.
The public was urged to help in identifying the victim.
“We received multiple calls from the public but neither they nor the release of the tattoo image led to us identifying her,” said David Procopio, a State Police spokesman,
She was identified through various other investigative methods, and members of her family confirmed her identity to authorities, Procopio said.
