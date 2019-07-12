Two in Brockton charged in connection with ‘major fentanyl distribution network’

A Brockton woman and man who allegedly ran a “major fentanyl distribution network” were arrested early Friday morning after a two-month investigation and face multiple charges related to drug trafficking, according to the office of Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz.

Rosa Moran-Flores, 21, allegedly operated out of her home at 84 Brookfield Place, and Edmund Kelsey, 19, allegedly used his own home at 47 Westfield Drive, according to a statement from Cruz’s office.

Around 6:30 a.m. Friday, State Police investigating the pair executed search warrants at those addresses, as well as a Toyota Camry and a Nissan Altima, seizing cocaine, fentanyl, suboxone, a loaded 9 mm Beretta gun with an extended magazine and a round in the chamber, and a stolen .45-caliber Ruger pistol, with six rounds of ammunition, the statement said.