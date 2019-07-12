Two in Brockton charged in connection with ‘major fentanyl distribution network’
A Brockton woman and man who allegedly ran a “major fentanyl distribution network” were arrested early Friday morning after a two-month investigation and face multiple charges related to drug trafficking, according to the office of Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz.
Rosa Moran-Flores, 21, allegedly operated out of her home at 84 Brookfield Place, and Edmund Kelsey, 19, allegedly used his own home at 47 Westfield Drive, according to a statement from Cruz’s office.
Around 6:30 a.m. Friday, State Police investigating the pair executed search warrants at those addresses, as well as a Toyota Camry and a Nissan Altima, seizing cocaine, fentanyl, suboxone, a loaded 9 mm Beretta gun with an extended magazine and a round in the chamber, and a stolen .45-caliber Ruger pistol, with six rounds of ammunition, the statement said.
Advertisement
Moran-Flores and Kelsey were arrested as a result of the searches, the statement said.
Moran-Flores is charged with trafficking cocaine, conspiracy to violate the Controlled Substances Act, possession of suboxone with intent to distribute, three counts of trafficking fentanyl, and four counts of distribution of fentanyl.
Kelsey is charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a large-capacity feeding device, conspiracy to violate the Controlled Substances Act, two counts of trafficking fentanyl, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, and four counts of distribution of fentanyl.
They were set to be arraigned Friday in Brockton District Court.
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.