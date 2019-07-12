Two men arrested in connection with Fourth of July shooting at Dorchester park

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross told reporters at a Friday night press conference that Ian King, 28, of Dorchester, and Nathas Jacquecine, 31, of Boston face a handful of charges , including assault with intent to murder, and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, as well as other gun-related counts. They were taken into custody at about 3:40 p.m. Friday.

Two men were arrested Friday afternoon in connection with a brazen Fourth of July shooting at a Dorchester park that injured an 8-year-old girl and a 35-year-old man, police said.

Gross told reporters the 35-year-old victim is believed to be the target of the shooting. The shooting occurred at Mary Hannon Park. Police responded at about 11 p.m. The incident was part of a larger spate of violence in the city around the holiday, during which 17 people were shot in a span of just over four days.

“An 8-year-old child and an adult have the right to celebrate the Fourth of July in a park,” Gross told reporters at Boston Police Headquarters Friday night. “You shouldn’t have to be subjected to cowardly acts of individuals shooting firearms in a crowded area.”

Advertisement

The child was shot in the foot, while the man’s gunshot wounds left him in critical condition in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. Gross said Friday both were in stable condition.

Asked if there was any indication of what immediately preceded the shooting, Gross said, “No, we’re working on that.”

Gross praised community members who aided in the investigation, saying such help “sends a message to those individuals that think they can do what they, to thumb their nose at the law.” He also credited the investigators who spearheaded the probe during the last eight days.

Advertisement

“It was good, hard police work,” he said.

King and Jacquecine are expected to be arraigned on Monday. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.