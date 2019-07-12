Video shows huge shark swimming off coast of Martha’s Vineyard

“It seemed like it was sizing us up,” said Currell, 25.

Amanda Currell was on a boat 40 miles southeast of Martha’s Vineyard when a large shark showed up and made it its presence known.

Currell was aboard the vessel with her father, JB Currell, and their friends, Tommy Brownell and Doug Shipley, when the shark swam by and caught the moment on video.

It was June 28, and they were on the last day of their trip, sailing from Bermuda to Marion. The weather was nice and sky was clear. Currell saw all kinds of marine life that day — dolphins, flying fish, sharks, and even a marlin.

Advertisement

“The water looked like glass almost,” she said.

But nothing prepared her for the sight of this particular shark, which she estimated to be about 25 feet long. Currell said that they were “pretty sure” it was a great white.

“It was really shocking,” she said. “That shark made us feel so small.”

The shark wasn’t shy, either.

“The shark kind of circled around a couple of times,” she said. “You could tell it was curious.”

The video that she shot has been viewed over 1.6 million times on Facebook.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.