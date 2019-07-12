Water main break closes part of Route 62 in Danvers
A major water main break at a busy intersection on Route 62 in Danvers resulted in traffic detours for several hours Friday evening.
The break occurred around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Elliott, Poplar and Conant streets, Danvers police said on Twitter.
Traffic was halted on Elliott Street, which is also Route 62, in both directions for a period. But the eastbound lane was reopened to traffic as of 7 p.m., police tweeted.
Traffic heading westbound is being diverted up State Road and Conant Street., the department said.
After a sinkhole opened up on Conant Street, traffic was rerouted down Elliott Street, toward the ramp to Route 128 in Beverly, police tweeted.
The break had already effected at least one house in the area, Danvers Fire Capt. Brian Barry said.
Crews were still on the scene at 7:30 p.m.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
