Water main break closes part of Route 62 in Danvers

A major water main break at a busy intersection on Route 62 in Danvers resulted in traffic detours for several hours Friday evening.

The break occurred around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Elliott, Poplar and Conant streets, Danvers police said on Twitter.

Traffic was halted on Elliott Street, which is also Route 62, in both directions for a period. But the eastbound lane was reopened to traffic as of 7 p.m., police tweeted.