Yarmouth man, 22, attacks officers during disturbance at home, police say

“[A] mother ... was reporting her son was suicidal and had he had cut his arm with a knife and swallowed a battery,” the statement said.

Yarmouth police, Yarmouth fire, and Massachusetts State Police responded to a home on Alewife Circle after the man’s mother called police at 3 p.m. to report the disturbance involving her son, Yarmouth police said in a statement.

A 22-year-old man allegedly attacked Yarmouth police officers Thursday when they responded to a call from a mother reporting her son was suicidal, officials said.

When officers arrived at the scene, the man said, “I do not answer to you. Only God!”

“The man threw a punch at a police officer that missed and quickly punched another police officer in the left side of his face as he moved in to restrain him. The man was brought to the floor but remained combative while resisting and repeatedly screaming something in another language,” the statement said.

Officers arrested him and submitted him for a mental health evaluation at Cape Cod Hospital, police said.

The man was not hurt, but the officer who was punched suffered injuries to his shoulder and eye area, the statement said.

The man is being summonsed to court on charges of assault and assault and battery on a police officer, the statement said.

