Bird sightings across the region
Recent bird sightings as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society:
Winter finches are persisting in parts of the state. Two red crossbills were seen in Leominster, and an evening grosbeak was seen in Royalston.
Offshore: There was a common murre and an Atlantic puffin reported on Stellwagen Bank among other seabirds.
Westport: There was a black skimmer and a great cormorant reported at Gooseberry Neck.
Miscellaneous: Sightings from last week included a ruddy duck at Chestnut Hill Reservoir, a long-tailed duck in Gloucester Harbor, and a red-throated loon on the Mystic Lakes in Medford. An American bittern was spotted at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge. There was a tricolored heron at Magnolia Point in Gloucester and an upland sandpiper at Logan Airport.
For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass. Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.mass audubon.org