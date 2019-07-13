Boston police arrest two men, seize guns, within two hours

Officers found a black semi-automatic firearm loaded with 11 live rounds inside of a fanny pack worn by Shimada as he exited the hotel, which police did not identify.

Police arrested Maximo Shimada, 21 , of Boston at about 5:30 p.m. Friday in the area of 64 Arlington St. after receiving word that an Asian male was selling drugs out of a nearby hotel.

Two local men arrested Friday face gun and drug charges following separate incidents in downtown Boston.

The gun’s identifying markers--such as the serial number and model--were defaced, police said.

Police recovered 50 grams of methamphetamine, over 400 Xanax pills, 26 Gabapentin pills, 20 Adderall pills a small bag containing heroin and an unspecified amount of cash wfrom Shimada’s hotel room, police said.

An unidentified man trying to enter Shamida’s room in the midst of the police search was issued a summons to court, police said.

About two hours later, police in Chinatown found a stolen handgun in a vehicle driven by Greg Altenor, 29, of Dorchester, police said in a separate statement.

Police first spotted Altenor illegally parked in front of a fire hydrant near the intersection of Beach Street and Washington Street and pulled him over when he sped up and crossed three lanes of traffic on Harrison Avenue Extension. The handgun was later revealed to be stolen in New Hampshire.

As they approached the vehicle, which, according to police, had excessively dark tinted windows, Altenor reached suddenly toward the passenger to his right, according to police.

Police said there were several alcohol-filled plastic cups in the cupholder and that the car smelled strongly of marijuana.

After speaking with Altenor, who was sweating and breathing heavily, police said they searched the vehicle and found the loaded 9 mm Sig Sauer handgun along with six individual clear plastic bags containing marijuana.

The unidentified passenger in the vehicle was released from the scene after being identified.

Altenor and Shamida both face numerous gun and drug charges.

The two will appear separately in Boston Municipal Court, though their appearance dates were not specified in Saturday’s statements from police.

Josh Coe can be reached at josh.coe@globe.com