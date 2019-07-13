Cambridge woman pulled from Wellfleet pond, transported to area hospital

A 77-year-old Cambridge woman was pulled from a pond on Cape Cod Saturday afternoon and taken to a local hospital, officials said.

Wellfleet police said they received a call for “a possible body floating in Long Pond” at approximately 5:12 p.m. on Saturday, authorities said in a statement.

Wellfleet police and firefighters responded to the area of Kemp Circle by Long Pond where two swimmers had located the woman who was unresponsive at the time, according to a statement from police .