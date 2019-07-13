Cambridge woman pulled from Wellfleet pond, transported to area hospital
A 77-year-old Cambridge woman was pulled from a pond on Cape Cod Saturday afternoon and taken to a local hospital, officials said.
Wellfleet police said they received a call for “a possible body floating in Long Pond” at approximately 5:12 p.m. on Saturday, authorities said in a statement.
Wellfleet police and firefighters responded to the area of Kemp Circle by Long Pond where two swimmers had located the woman who was unresponsive at the time, according to a statement from police .
Both police and fire personnel immediately began performing CPR on the woman and had her transported to Cape Cod Hospital with assistance from the Truro Fire Department, police said in the statement.
No further information was immediately available.
