Main road to N.H. state park closed due to flooding
A main road leading to Cardigan Mountain State Park in western New Hampshire has been closed due to heavy damage caused by storms that swept through the area Thursday night.
New Hampshire officials announced Saturday that Orange Road will be closed to all but local traffic.
But drivers will have to use Burnt Hill Road in order to access the park and its popular hiking trails, according to a press release issed by the state Department of Safety.
State transportation officials “ . . .will work as quickly as possible to restore Orange Road to through traffic,” officials said in a statement.
