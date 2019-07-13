Male seriously injured after being hit by train in Wareham

He was struck by an outbound train on the Lakeville line at about 8:30 p.m., MBTA Transit Police said in a press release.

A male was struck by a commuter rail train in Wareham Saturday night and taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, MBTA Transit Police said.

The incident is under investigation and foul play is not suspected, the release said.

The train was stopped for more than an hour on the tracks.

State Senator William Brownsberger, a Democrat from Belmont, tweeted that he was on the CapeFlyer train when it came to a sudden stop. Personnel on board were moved to the front of the train, but passengers were unaware of what was unfolding, he said.

Advertisement

“The conductor did start circulating and saying in formally to passengers that a person of been hit, had been extracted and transported, and that we were awaiting clearance from the Wareham police to move, with no ETA,” Brownsberger said in an e-mail to the Globe.

He said he and his fellow passengers were waiting for another train to come and pick them up.

“The train we are on now will not be moving for a long time,” Brownsberger said. “They are waiting for the MBTA police to come down to get involved.”

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.