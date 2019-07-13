Man seriously injured after motorcycle bursts into flames in Hyannis
A 54-year-old man was seriously injured in Hyannis Saturday evening when the motorcycle he was driving burst into flames, authorities said.
Firefighters responded to 249 Mitchells Way after receiving a report of the incident at 6:27 p.m., according to Hyannis Fire Captain Mark Storie.
The man was flown to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston for treatment, Storie said.
Storie said the man was heading to his home in Hyannis when the motorcycle caught fire.
“We believe after talking with him that it may have been a mechanical issue,” Storie said.
No further information was immediately available.
