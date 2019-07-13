New England news in brief

Police arrested two men on illegal gun and drug charges within two hours Friday evening, the department said. Maximo Shimada, 21, was apprehended around 5:30 p.m. as he left a hotel in the area of 64 Arlington St., where police received a report of a man selling drugs out of a room. Police confiscated a semiautomatic rifle loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition from Shimada. Inside his hotel room, police confiscated 50 grams of methamphetamine, hundreds of prescription pills, and a small bag of heroin, they said. He is due to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court. About two hours later, police arrested Greg Altenor, 29, of Dorchester, after pulling him over on Harrison Avenue Extension. Police had previously seen his vehicle illegally parked in front of a fire hydrant near Beach and Washington streets. The car then took off, crossing several lanes of traffic, before police pulled him over, they said. An unlicensed loaded handgun was found in the vehicle, along with six clear plastic bags containing marijuana, police said. Altenor is also due to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court, police said.

Foxboro

Kraft pledges $100,000 to crash families

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has pledged to donate $100,000 to help the families of seven motorcyclists killed in a collision with a truck last month. Kraft joined thousands of bikers from across the country outside of Gillette Stadium on Saturday for a memorial service organized by the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, to which the victims of the crash belonged. Manny Ribeiro, the Jarheads president, said the event took two weeks to organize and would not have been possible without Kraft. Ribeiro said bikers from as far as Louisiana and Arizona rode in for the event to pay their respects. George Loring, another Jarheads member, said the unwavering support the group has received since the June 21 crash is helping the group heal. (AP)

Advertisement

Providence

Victim identified in highway crash

A Providence woman died Friday afternoon after her vehicle went off the highway and rolled over in Johnston, R.I., officials said. Rosa Garcia Almonte, 21, was identified by Rhode Island State Police as the victim on Saturday. The crash occurred at about 3 p.m. on I-295 southbound just south of Exit 10, according to a statement. She was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Advertisement

Glastonbury, Vt.

Bear harassing people on trail killed

The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife said a game warden shot and killed a bear that was seeking food from people on the Appalachian Trail in town. The department said the bear, which was put down Friday morning, had continued to approach people on the trail and ransack property, including two tents, in an effort to find food. The bear had taken backpacks, entered at least one occupied shelter, and charged at least one hiker. Game Warden Lieutenant Dennis Amsden said the bear had become accustomed to finding food among humans and had lost its fear. Vermont bear project leader Forrest Hammond said it’s fortunate no people were hurt. Officials urged campers and others to keep food away from bears. (AP)

Lisbon, Maine

Moxie gets its moment with festival

The Moxie Festival dedicated to the quirky soda got underway in earnest on Saturday with a parade, music, and a chugging contest in town. The creator of the quirky beverage was a Maine native, Dr. Augustin Thompson, whose brew was originally marketed ‘‘Moxie Nerve Foods’’ in Lowell, Mass. It’s now the official beverage of Maine. The polarizing soda is an acquired taste. The late Frank Anicetti said people may want to spit it out on the first try but that those who stick with it are rewarded ‘‘the true flavor of Moxie.’’ (AP)