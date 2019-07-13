Providence woman killed in crash
A Providence woman died Friday afternoon after her vehicle went off the highway and rolled over in Johnston, R.I., officials said.
Rosa Garcia Almonte, 21, was identified by Rhode Island State Police as the victim in a statement on Saturday.
The crash occurred at about 3 p.m. on I-295 southbound just south of Exit 10, according to the statement. She was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
