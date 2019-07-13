Shark sightings shut down Cape Cod beaches
Two Cape Cod beaches were closed for swimming Saturday afternoon due to shark sightings, officials said.
Head of the Meadow Beach and Coast Guard Beach in Truro were closed from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., the Truro Recreation & Beach Department said in a tweet.
Head of the Meadow Beach was also closed after a white shark was spotted by a spotter pilot at 2:46 p.m., according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.
The beach remained closed until 4 p.m., according to the Truro Recreation & Beach Department.
Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.
Advertisement