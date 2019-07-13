These two presidential candidates went to the same high school
With two dozen Democrats running for president, odds are that at least some would have graduated from the same college. And, indeed, two candidates each attended Stanford, Harvard, Columbia, and Wesleyan.
But with businessman Tom Steyer jumping into the 2020 Democratic presidential contest, there are now two candidates who graduated from the same high school — and it just happens to be in New Hampshire, home of the nation’s first presidential primary.
Steyer and New York tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang graduated from Phillips Exeter Academy in Exeter, N.H. Steyer graduated in 1975 and Yang in 1992. The elite prep school already counts one president as an alum (Franklin Pierce), and the sons of Abraham Lincoln and Ulysses S. Grant also attended the school.
For a period, it looked like a third Exeter graduate might run in this year’s contest: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, who eventually backed off the idea of a national campaign.
In 2016, though they didn’t square off, Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush and Democratic candidate Lincoln Chafee were alums of Exeter’s rival prep school, Phillips Andover.
