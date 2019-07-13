Three-vehicle crash on Route 2 sends woman to hospital
A 67-year-old woman from Brighton was sent to the hospital with minor injuries Saturday following a three-vehicle crash on Route 2 in Acton shortly before 12:15 p.m. .
A car and truck had to be towed from the scene and the right westbound lane on Route 2 was closed for about two hours. The right lane was reopened by 2:15 p.m., State Police tweeted.
The incident occurred when woman driving a 2018 MINI Cooper west on Route 2 rear-ended a 2015 Chevy Silverado, forcing it off the road, according to State Police spokesman Lieutenant Tom Ryan.
The woman was taken by ambulance to Emerson Hospital in Concord. Her condition was not released.
Eight other people involved in the crash did not required treatment, Ryan said.
A 39-year-old man from Westminster who was among three people in the Silverado had complaints of discomfort, “but refused transport,” to a hospital, Ryan said in a brief phone interview.
A Chevy Equinox was also rear-ended as a result of the initial collision, but the five occupants did not require treatment, Ryan said.
