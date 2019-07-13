Three-vehicle crash on Route 2 sends woman to hospital

The incident occurred when woman driving a 2018 MINI Cooper west on Route 2 rear-ended a 2015 Chevy Silverado, forcing it off the road, according to State Police spokesman Lieutenant Tom Ryan.

A car and truck had to be towed from the scene and the right westbound lane on Route 2 was closed for about two hours . The right lane was reopened by 2:15 p.m., State Police tweeted .

A 67-year-old woman from Brighton was sent to the hospital with minor injuries Saturday following a three-vehicle crash on Route 2 in Acton shortly before 12:15 p.m. .

The woman was taken by ambulance to Emerson Hospital in Concord. Her condition was not released.

Eight other people involved in the crash did not required treatment, Ryan said.

A 39-year-old man from Westminster who was among three people in the Silverado had complaints of discomfort, “but refused transport,” to a hospital, Ryan said in a brief phone interview.

A Chevy Equinox was also rear-ended as a result of the initial collision, but the five occupants did not require treatment, Ryan said.

