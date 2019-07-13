Winthrop police investigating armed robbery

Winthrop police are investigating a report of an armed robbery that allegedly occurred at Atlantic Street early Saturday morning, officials said.

Officers arrived to the scene just after 3:30 a.m. and learned that a 23-year-old man was dropped off at the location when a car approached him, Winthrop police said in a statement.

Two men, one of whom was in possession of a firearm, allegedly got out of the car and demanded that he give them all the cash he was carrying, police said. They then got back into their car, which was driven by another man, and fled the scene.