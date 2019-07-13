Winthrop police investigating armed robbery
Winthrop police are investigating a report of an armed robbery that allegedly occurred at Atlantic Street early Saturday morning, officials said.
Officers arrived to the scene just after 3:30 a.m. and learned that a 23-year-old man was dropped off at the location when a car approached him, Winthrop police said in a statement.
Two men, one of whom was in possession of a firearm, allegedly got out of the car and demanded that he give them all the cash he was carrying, police said. They then got back into their car, which was driven by another man, and fled the scene.
Advertisement
The suspects were described as wearing dark clothes and baseball hats, police said.
“At this time we believe that this is not a random act and there is no danger to the community,” Winthrop Police Chief Terence M. Delehanty said in the statement. “We are actively investigating this incident with the hope of bringing it to a quick resolution.”
Anyone who was in the area or has video surveillance of the area is asked to contact Winthrop police at (617) 846-1212.
Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.