Woman seriously injured in Holliston crash

The woman who was injured is believed to have been a passenger in one of the vehicles, police said.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash at 798 Washington St., Holliston police said in a statement. The drivers were uninjured.

A 73-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in a multi-car crash in downtown Holliston Saturday morning, officials said.

She was treated on scene and then transported to an area hospital, according to police. Her condition is unknown.

Washington Street is closed between Exchange Street and Central Street while authorities investigate, police said.

State and local police are investigating the crash, according to the statement.

