8-year-old girl in Lawrence crash; suspect in custody

An 8-year-old girl was killed in a two-car crash on Route 114 in Lawrence Saturday around 6 p.m. and a person is in custody, authorities said.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Andover Street and Winthrop Avenue, Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the Essex district attorney’s office, said in a brief statement.

Lawrence police, the Essex State Police Detective Unit and the DA’s office are investigating, the statement said.