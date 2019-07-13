8-year-old girl in Lawrence crash; suspect in custody
An 8-year-old girl was killed in a two-car crash on Route 114 in Lawrence Saturday around 6 p.m. and a person is in custody, authorities said.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Andover Street and Winthrop Avenue, Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the Essex district attorney’s office, said in a brief statement.
Lawrence police, the Essex State Police Detective Unit and the DA’s office are investigating, the statement said.
State Police tweeted around 8:45 p.m. that they were on the scene assisting Lawrence police with the investigation. The department’s accident reconstruction team is on scene, the tweet said.
No further information was immediately available.
This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.
