Brockton firefighters battle two-alarm fire

Firefighters in Brockton responded to a two-alarm house fire early Sunday morning, battling a blaze in a home on Perkins Avenue.

According to a tweet from the Brockton Fire Department just after 3 a.m., firefighters were responding to a fire at an occupied house at 199 Perkins Ave. in Brockton. Heavy smoke was coming from the second story of the home, officials said, and several engines and a pair of ambulances were on the scene.

Officials did not immediately say whether or not anyone was injured in the fire. The American Red Cross reported that it was helping two people and two dogs displaced in the fire.