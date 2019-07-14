Cambridge teen arrested after allegedly knocking woman unconscious, stealing purse

She was taken for treatment to a local hospital, where she is expected to recover, he said.

The 30-year-old woman, a Cambridge resident, was suffering from a “severe laceration over her left eye” when she was found by a passerby on Loughrey Walkway at about 10:44 p.m., said Jeremy Warnick, a Cambridge police spokesman.

A Cambridge teenager was arrested after he allegedly knocked a woman unconscious and stole her purse near Kendall Square on Saturday night, according to police.

Neither the woman nor her alleged attacker were identified.

The woman told police she had been walking and talking on her phone when she was struck with a blunt object by a male suspect on a bicycle, before he fled toward Kendall Square with her purse, according to Warnick.

Police obtained surveillance video from nearby businesses and later stopped a 16-year-old boy who was wearing clothing that matched that of the suspect in the video at about 12:30 a.m. on Fifth Street, Warnick said.

Investigators searched the teenager’s apartment and found the bicycle and another piece of the “distinctive” clothing seen in the video in the backyard, according to Warnick.

The woman’s property was found in a nearby trash can, he said.

The teen was arrested and is expected to be arraigned Monday on charges of unarmed robbery and aggravated assault in connection with the incident, as well as possession of a deadly weapon, because he was carrying a double-edged knife when he was arrested, Warnick said.

