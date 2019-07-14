Foul ball injures fan at Fenway on Saturday night

No further information was immediately available.

“She received immediate medical attention and is doing fine,” Curran said in an e-mail Sunday.

A woman was treated for an injury after being hit by a foul ball at Saturday night’s Red Sox game at Fenway Park against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Red Sox spokeswoman Zineb Curran said.

Fenway Park has a history of foul balls or bats hitting fans during games.

Perhaps the most notorious hit happened in 2015, when Tonya Carpenter, of Paxton, was struck in the face by a piece of a bat when it shattered during a game against the Oakland Athletics.

Advertisement

Carpenter spent a week at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and was moved to a rehabilitation center after that.

Five weeks later, Stephanie Wapenski, of Connecticut, was struck between the eyebrows by a foul ball during a game against the team’s top rival, the New York Yankees.

She was sent to Beth Israel and received 35 to 40 stitches.

Major League Baseball updated its guidelines for protective netting at ball parks and stadiums in December 2015, prompting Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy to announce new netting that would extend behind home plate to the dugouts. Higher and wider netting was installed prior to the team’s home opener against the Baltimore Orioles the following season.

By 2018, the netting at Fenway was extended from the dugouts to the foul lines to protect fans from foul balls and flying bats. That September, though, a fan was struck by a bat that cleared the netting along the baseline.

He was in a box seat, 15 rows up, somewhere between third base and home plate, when he was hit by the bat on the forehead. Later, security brought a stretcher for the man, who appeared to be unharmed.

Last year a woman who was hit by a foul ball brought a lawsuit against Red Sox principal owner John Henry and the team. Stephanie Taubin, of Brookline, said she was hit by a ball while in the EMC Club at Fenway Park in 2014 and was injured.

Advertisement

Protective glass had been removed from the area for renovations, Taubin said, leaving it “at greater risk of foul balls,” according to the lawsuit filed in Suffolk Superior Court in 2018.

Taubin claimed negligence, but civil jurors sided with the Red Sox and Henry, who also owns the Boston Globe.

Jordan Frias can be reached at jordan.frias@globe.com.