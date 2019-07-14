Holbrook man arrested after police say 12 illegally owned guns, drugs found in garage
A Holbrook man was arrested after State Police raided his garage Friday and allegedly found a dozen illegally owned guns, more than 3,100 rounds of ammunition, and drugs, according to State Police.
Stephen Buckman, 53, was arrested at his Juniper Street home about 11 a.m., roughly three hours after State Police acted on a warrant and forced entry into a garage bay associated with Buckman’s stated occupation as a self-employed mechanic, State Police spokesman David Procopio said Sunday.
Inside the garage at 763 South St., troopers allegedly found 11 handguns, a rifle, ammunition that included high-capacity handgun magazines, seven types of pills in knotted plastic bags, a scale, and a special police officer’s badge, among other items, Procopio said in a statement.
Several of the guns had previously been reported stolen, and a pistol and revolver appeared to have defaced serial numbers, he said. The pills were oxycodone, Suboxone, methadone, clonazepam, trazodone, naloxone, and cyclobenzaprine, he said.
Buckman had neither a license to carry a gun nor a firearms ID card, and he was on probation for possession of heroin with intent to distribute, according to Procopio.
He is expected to be arraigned at Quincy District Court on Monday facing charges that include illegal gun possession, possession of drugs with intent to distribute, and receiving stolen property, Procopio said.
Buckman was being held at Norfolk County Jail over the weekend, he said.
Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.